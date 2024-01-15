Roman Reigns reportedly set to miss two major WWE shows in 2024

According to a recent report, Roman Reigns is set to miss two high-profile international premium live events later this year.

Reigns' next big match is scheduled to take place at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. He will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton in a Fatal Four-Way bout.

On the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported Reigns won't be appearing at Elimination Chamber and Backlash this year. The two shows will take place in Australia and France, respectively. Following Royal Rumble, The Tribal Chief is expected to be in action at WrestleMania 40.

"Roman Reigns is not on the Australia show [Elimination Chamber]. He's not on the Paris show [Backlash] either, by the way, for fans over there. He's gonna be wrestling at the Royal Rumble. And then his next big match - he could do a TV match - but he's gonna wrestle at the Royal Rumble, and then his next match is gonna be his WrestleMania match. And after that, I would presume it's gonna be Saudi and SummerSlam," said Meltzer.

Bill Apter explained why Roman Reigns could lose his title before possibly breaking Hulk Hogan's record

Bill Apter believes Roman Reigns could drop the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter said WWE would have to do something "compelling" at WrestleMania, and it might be Reigns dropping the gold:

"I think that whoever is at WrestleMania, which we are still not sure if they are gonna do the switch, that's where it is gonna be. SummerSlam is too far on your distance, it's August. It's too many months away. They have gotta do something to make this compelling at WrestleMania, and that might be finally taking the title from him."

It remains to be seen if The Head of The Table successfully defends his title against three of WWE's top stars at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

