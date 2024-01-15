Veteran explains Roman Reigns could lose his Title at WWE WrestleMania (Exclusive)

According to a veteran, the likelihood of Roman Reigns losing his title at WWE WrestleMania is a distinct possibility.

The Tribal Chief is considered one of the strongest names in the Stamford-based promotion's roster today. Despite him being slated to face LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles at Royal Rumble, most fans don't believe he will walk out without his title. However, legendary journalist Bill Apter believes the story could be different at WrestleMania.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter explained why Roman could drop the title before breaking Hulk Hogan's record of 1474 days as a WWE champion.

"I think that whoever is at WrestleMania, which we are still not sure, if they are gonna do the switch, that's where it is gonna be. SummerSlam is too far on your distance, it's August. It's too many months away, they have gotta do something to make this compelling at WrestleMania, and that might be finally taking the title from him." [4:12 onwards]

Kevin Nash believes Roman Reigns will not lose his WWE title anytime soon

Despite the Tribal Chief making rare appearances on shows, Kevin Nash thinks that he will be the one to break Hulk Hogan's record in 2024.

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, the veteran stated:

"I don't see them taking the belt off of Seth and I don't see them taking the belt off of Roman, and don't you think that they want Roman to pass the Hogan streak? I mean, there's no upside in having Dwayne [The Rock] go over," Nash stated.

Whether Nash will be proven right is something only time will tell.

