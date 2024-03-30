Roman Reigns responds to claim that he has grey hair; blames Jey Uso and 39-year-old WWE star

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns had an epic response to a fan who noted that he has grey hair.

Reigns has been the Universal Champion for almost four years at this point. The Tribal Chief added the WWE Championship to his arsenal at WrestleMania 38 in 2022 by defeating Brock Lesnar. He is the most dominant entity in WWE today.

A fan on TikTok recently pointed out the fact that Roman Reigns has grey facial hair. Reigns noticed the comment and decided to respond to the same with a short clip. He stated that it was Jey Uso and Sami Zayn's fault that he got grey hair. He further said that he tried to give them an inch, and they took a mile. Reigns then said that he's kissed by the sun, and finished off his video by stating that the grey hair showcases his experience.

Roman Reigns currently leads the most dominant faction in WWE

It certainly won't be a stretch to call The Bloodline the most dominant faction in WWE today. After Sami Zayn and Jey Uso's exit, the group went through a rough patch, but The Rock's arrival changed things quite a bit. The faction is now as strong as it's ever been, with The Great One himself acknowledging The Tribal Chief.

Reigns is all set for quite possibly the biggest two matches of his career at WrestleMania XL. He is hell-bent on winning his fourth consecutive WrestleMania main event at The Show of Shows this year. With The Rock by his side on Night One, it won't be a surprise if the duo ends up destroying Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in their much-awaited tag team match. Reigns will then have The Bloodline by his side on Night Two when he takes on Rhodes in a singles match for the top prize.

