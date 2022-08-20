Roman Reigns responds to Kevin Owens' "he owes me one" comment from RAW

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns had a message for Kevin Owens after the latter's comments on RAW this past week.

Reigns had an interesting interaction with former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn on SmackDown. The latter was surprised to find out that Roman Reigns wanted to talk to him, and when he did, it unfolded into an interesting interaction between the two. During the conversation, The Tribal Chief sent a clear message to Kevin Owens, who made a comment on RAW.

This past week on the red brand, Kevin Owens gave a stunner to Drew McIntyre before telling the interfering Usos that Reigns "owes" him one for laying out McIntyre.

However, on the latest episode of SmackDown, The Tribal Chief called in the Honorary Uce to ask him a few questions and have a conversation. During the interaction, Reigns received a call from Jey Uso, which was picked up by Zayn.

Following this, Reigns would ask Zayn whether he was still in touch with Kevin Owens. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion made it clear that he wanted nothing to do with KO and wanted his former best friend Sami Zayn to pass on the message. Roman Reigns stated that he doesn't owe anybody anything.

It remains to be seen whether this will lead to a feud between The Tribal Chief and former Universal Champion Owens.

Do you think Owens and Reigns will fight for the undisputed world title? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha