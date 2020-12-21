Roman Reigns responds to Kevin Owens' heartfelt tweet after TLC 2020

Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens engaged in a war at WWE TLC 2020, with Reigns coming out victorious when all was said and done. The TLC match for the Universal title was marred with interference by Jey Uso, basically turning it into a 2-on-1 Handicap match.

Following Roman Reigns' victory, Kevin Owens took to Twitter and sent out a heartfelt message to the WWE Universe: "Thank you all." Now, hours after the tweet was posted, Roman Reigns himself has posted a response to the Prizefighter. Here's what The Tribal Chief had to say :

Roman Reigns is currently the biggest heel in all of WWE

Once the epitome of goodness, Roman Reigns embraced his dark side upon his WWE return at SummerSlam 2020, and is currently one of the most hated stars in the company. Kevin Owens was hell-bent on winning the Universal title at TLC, but the numbers game caught up to him pretty soon and he tasted defeat in the end.

Roman Reigns is still the Universal Champion, and is taking out opponents one after the other on the blue brand. Will Kevin Owens try to get back at Reigns and Uso for what happened at TLC, or is someone else going to step up and try to dethrone Roman Reigns? Tune into SmackDown this week to find out!