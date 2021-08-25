Roman Reigns responds to kid crying over John Cena's loss at SummerSlam

Universal Champion Roman Reigns had a message for a kid who couldn't hold back his tears after watching The Tribal Chief defeat John Cena at SummerSlam 2021.

At SummerSlam 2021, Roman Reigns met WWE legend John Cena in the main event. The contest ended with Reigns hitting a devastating Spear on Cena and pinning him to retain his Universal title. The official Twitter handle of B/R Wrestling posted a video of a young fan watching Cena's loss at the hands of Roman Reigns.

The kid can be seen going through a rollercoaster of emotions in a matter of seconds. As soon as Reigns picks up the win, the kid starts crying and the clip cuts off.

Roman Reigns noticed the clip and sent a message to the John Cena fan. Here's what The Tribal Chief had to say to the kid:

Your Tribal Chief keeps his promises kid. #ManOfMyWord

Roman Reigns has been unstoppable on SmackDown for a long time now

Roman Reigns returned to WWE TV at SummerSlam 2020 following a months-long hiatus. His demeanor had completely changed though, and he was displaying heelish tendencies. Reigns later aligned with Paul Heyman and went on to win the Universal title at WWE Payback.

Reigns has put down some of WWE's biggest superstars over the past year or so, in his quest to remain at the top of SmackDown's food chain. Kevin Owens, Edge, Daniel Bryan and John Cena are some of the major names that Reigns has defeated during his dominant Universal title reign.

John Cena is still one of the biggest superstars in all of pro-wrestling. It isn't a secret that John Cena is quite popular among kids and is a role model to millions of young fans across the world. There were A LOT of kids, like the one highlighted above, who were upset with Cena losing to Reigns at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

As for Roman Reigns, he has another big challenge ahead of him. His greatest nemesis, Brock Lesnar, has returned to WWE, and these two behemoths are bound to collide somewhere down the line.

