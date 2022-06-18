Roman Reigns retains WWE World Title against former United States Champion on SmackDown

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained his title against former United States Riddle on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Earlier on in the night, Riddle stated that he dedicated his match to his former tag team partner Randy Orton. He added that he would avenge Orton's injury by defeating The Tribal Chief.

As soon as the bell rang, a charged-up Riddle assaulted Reigns with punches. Throughout the match, he paid tribute to Orton by using his moves in the ring. Riddle attempted to hit Reigns with The Viper's signature move, the RKO, a few times before being successful.

At one point, when both men were outside the ring, The Tribal Chief threw Riddle on the announcer's table. He then taunted The Viper by stating that the latter was scared of him.

Towards the end of the match, while Riddle hopped on the ropes to hit Reigns with a moonsault, he countered it into a spear mid-air. The Tribal Chief then pinned The former United States Champion for the win.

Following the match, Roman Reigns then shared a short promo stating that he has defeated everyone to come his way and there was no one left. He then asked Minnesota to acknowledge him before being interrupted by the returning Brock Lesnar.

Find out which promotion Alberto Del Rio is suing right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far