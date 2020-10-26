Roman Reigns retains the Universal Championship in shocking fashion at WWE Hell in a Cell

WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 kicked off with arguably the most anticipated match of the night as Universal Champion Roman Reigns defended his title against his cousin Jey Uso. The two stepped inside the Hell in a Cell with the added stipulation of the match being contested under "I Quit" rules.

The match was as brutal as expected, with both Roman Reigns and Jey Uso going to the next level to win the matchup. The Universal Champion was at his best when it came to talking trash throughout the slow-paced bout.

During the final moments of the match, the referee tried to end it when Jey Uso was looking unable to defend himself but he was stopped and thrown out of the ring by Roman Reigns.

This led to more officials coming out to try to stop the Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief didn't stop there and was looking to end the match and injure his cousin with a steel step. Jimmy Uso would return and tried to save his brother.

Jimmy went ahead and tried to talk sense into Roman Reigns, which led to the Universal Champion breaking down into tears. However, The Tribal Chief would proceed to attack Jimmy Uso and lock him in his new submission finisher. This led to Jey Uso saying "I Quit" to save his injured brother from Roman Reigns, thus handing the Tribal Chief the victory.

What happened after the match between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso?

Roman Reigns headed to the top of the ramp after the match, where he was met by the legendary Wild Samoans. The two went on to crown Roman Reigns as the Tribal Chief, ending the segment in an epic way.

It is to be seen what is next for The Usos after this loss. As per the consequences announced by Reigns on SmackDown, the former Tag team Champions will have to do The Tribal Chief's bidding from now on. If they fail to do so, both men will be kicked out from the Anoa'i family.