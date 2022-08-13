Roman Reigns to return for huge segment with 2-time WWE Champion next week

Roman Reigns wasn't a part of the August 12th edition of Friday Night SmackDown, as he currently has a lighter schedule. However, following the attack and return of Karrion Kross, Reigns will be back next week for a big segment with Drew McIntyre.

This is, of course, in the build-up to WWE Clash at the Castle 2022. In Cardiff, Wales, Roman Reigns is set to face The Scottish Warrior, whom he hasn't met in a singles match in nearly two years.

The last time they had a match, it was an all-time classic at Survivor Series 2020, although there was no live crowd to make it bigger than it was.

Either way, WWE announced that next week on SmackDown, the champion and the challenger would come face-to-face as Reigns and McIntyre will step into the ring for a segment.

It will be interesting to see how things play out and whether Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux will make their presence known.

This week on SmackDown, with Roman Reigns absent, Drew McIntyre teamed up with Madcap Moss to successfully defeat Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos in a non-title match.

