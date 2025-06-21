Roman Reigns should return as WWE star's manager, legend thinks (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns has not competed in a WWE match since facing CM Punk and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41 on April 19. According to legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter, The Tribal Chief should perform in a different role when he returns.

In 2024, Jacob Fatu emerged as one of The Bloodline's breakout stars. The Samoan Werewolf faced Reigns in three tag team matches toward the end of the year. They also crossed paths in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match.

Apter spoke to wrestling legend Dutch Mantell, host Mac Davis, and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine. Discussing Fatu's storyline direction, he said Reigns should represent the United States Champion as a manager and tag team partner.

Trending

"The one person who could make a mark as a spokesman for him, since it's no longer Solo [Sikoa], is The OTC," Apter stated. "What if they bring Roman Reigns back to ally himself, of course, with Jacob Fatu, and he does most of the talking in the ring, so he becomes almost like an advisor, manager, tag team partner with Jacob Fatu." [From 06:32 – 07:01]

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

Watch the video above to hear the rest of the panel's take on how an alliance between Fatu and Reigns could work.

Bill Apter explains why Jacob Fatu needs a WWE manager

In recent weeks, Jacob Fatu has received more time on the microphone since separating from former Bloodline stablemate Solo Sikoa.

Expand Tweet

Although Bill Apter is a big fan of Fatu, he thinks the popular WWE star sounds too similar to his real-life relative Jey Uso:

"He sounded just like Jey Uso when the fans were YEETing in the background. Jacob Fatu is fabulous in the ring, and he's a great guy. I know him really well, but he needs what we would have done years ago, especially in Memphis, or in Atlanta, or New York, he needs a mouthpiece. He needs a manager to get in there and do the interview work with him." [From 05:50 – 06:21]

Fatu received help from Jimmy Uso on the June 20 episode of SmackDown after being attacked by JC Mateo and Solo Sikoa. On June 28, the United States Champion will defend his title against Sikoa at Night of Champions.

Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More