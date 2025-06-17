Roman Reigns is returning to face huge megastar at SummerSlam 2025, says WWE analyst, and it's not Seth Rollins 

Fans have been waiting with bated breath to see Roman Reigns return and seek vengeance against Seth Rollins and his crew for taking him out earlier this year. However, Sam Roberts believes that the OTC could come for John Cena and his Undisputed WWE Championship in time for SummerSlam 2025.

Roman Reigns was betrayed by Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 41, and on the following episode of RAW, he was taken out by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. Although Reigns hasn't been seen since, many believe it's just a matter of time before he appears to take revenge on The Visionary and The Wiseman.

On the latest episode of his NotSam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts discussed a completely different direction for the former Bloodline leader. The WWE analyst believes Reigns may still have intentions to regain the Undisputed WWE Title and that he could possibly go after John Cena for a match at SummerSlam 2025.

"Roman (Reigns) would have to come back soon. And then he'd have to explain why he's going after John Cena (at SummerSlam). The last time we saw Roman, he got laid out by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. So for Roman to come back and be like, 'I'm back for John Cena,' it's almost like..okay. I mean, it could happen. He wants the title. He hates John Cena," said Sam Roberts. (1:11:45 - 1:12:04)

Check out the full video below:

Rumors surrounding TKO's renegotiation of Roman Reigns' deal are not true

A few days ago, rumors began circulating on the internet about WWE's parent company, TKO, revisiting the drawing board concerning Reigns' contract.

It was speculated that those in power were not happy about The Tribal Chief making a sizable amount despite only having limited appearances. However, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful shot down this chatter, stating that such rumors were false.

The report made it clear that TKO was not looking to cut Roman Reigns' salary. It now remains to be seen when WWE and Triple H decide it's the right time to bring Reigns back into the fold as we inch closer to SummerSlam 2025.

If you take any quotes from the first half of this article, please provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

