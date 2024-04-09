Roman Reigns returning Friday with retired belt in major swerve after losing WWE Championship is possible, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Jason Sensation believes Roman Reigns might still be the Universal Champion despite losing the Undisputed WWE Title to Cody Rhodes.

After defeating The American Nightmare last year at WrestleMania 39, The Tribal Chief defended his title again against Rhodes at this year's Show of Shows. Unfortunately for the leader of The Bloodline, Dusty Rhodes' son succeeded in capturing the championship and finishing his story this time.

Despite Reigns losing his title to Rhodes at WrestleMania, Jason Sensation suggested on the Cafe de Rene podcast that The Tribal Chief could still return this week as champion with the seemingly retired blue Universal Championship belt:

"I'm calling that Roman didn't actually put the Universal Title on the line. He only put the WWE Title on the line. And now, he's gonna come out this week with the blue belt and he still has his streak. [I thought they got rid of it when they came out with the World Championship.] Well, they still have been calling him WWE Universal Champion. It's just, it's out of the box, but it could happen," he said. [29:13 - 29:37]

Will Roman Reigns return to WWE for a match against The Rock?

When The Final Boss returned to the Stamford-based company earlier this year, the plan was to have him square off against his cousin, former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Although these plans later changed, the two teased a future clash when The Tribal Chief "accidentally" speared The Rock during their tag team match against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on night one of WrestleMania XL.

On his Gigantic Pop podcast, wrestling veteran Matt Morgan disclosed that he believes Reigns and The Rock will return to face each other:

"That's definitely gonna happen. They're gonna work each other, obviously," he said.

While Reigns did not appear on RAW After WrestleMania, The Rock did. The Final Boss confronted Rhodes and informed him that he would go after him upon his return from hiatus.

What do you think of Jason Sensation's suggested scenario? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit Cafe de Rene and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here