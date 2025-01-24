Roman Reigns to reunite with Solo Sikoa? Ex-WWE star jokes about the possibility with an interesting scenario

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa were once on the same page in WWE when the two were in the same faction as the Tribal Chief and The Enforcer, respectively. However, Matthew Rehwoldt, fka Aiden English, thinks there's a possibility of them reuniting against a new threat.

Earlier this month, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga went on their own as they started to cut promos and have matches on Friday Night SmackDown without Solo Sikoa as their leader. The two have been rampant with no clear directive from their former leader following his loss to Roman Reigns on WWE RAW.

Speaking on the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt, fka Aiden English, joked that the company can resort to lazy writing by bringing Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa back on the same page against Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga. However, the star thinks it's possible and unlikely at the same time.

Trending

"An easy booking would be Roman [Reigns] and Solo [Sikoa] versus Tama [Tonga] and Jacob [Fatu]. Big Bloodline tag match, you know what I mean. That feels like over-treading, but it's one of those where there's a universe where that gets booked," English said. (From 08:30 to 08:45)

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

Solo Sikoa seemingly ignored Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga on WWE SmackDown after loss to Roman Reigns

Last year, Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns' respective factions got a win over one another at WWE PLEs. However, the two chiefs decided to settle the score when they fought on RAW's Netflix debut for the Ula Fala.

In the end, Roman Reigns walked away with the sacred necklace, and Solo Sikoa was left with nothing. After weeks of absence, Sikoa returned to Friday Night SmackDown, but things were different.

Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga went on their own and won a match against Cody Rhodes and Jimmy Uso. Later, they attacked Big Jim when he was moments away from defeating Carmelo Hayes.

Expand Tweet

After the beatdown, Solo Sikoa appeared but didn't interact with the duo. Moreover, he walked away without uttering a word about his loss. It'll be interesting to see what's next for the star on WWE SmackDown.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Rebooked Wrestling and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback