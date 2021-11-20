Roman Reigns reveals how he embarrassed his daughter at school

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has revealed his epic prank on daughter Joelle during his latest appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. The Tribal Chief broke his on-screen character to discuss how he embarrassed his 13-year-old daughter at school in front of her friends.

Roman Reigns admitted to being one of those people who doesn't have a problem with Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" blasting everywhere right after Halloween. However, his daughter doesn't share the opinion.

The WWE Superstar said that he played the aforementioned song loudly on speakers when he went to drop off his kid at school. Reigns cleverly used the opportunity to embarrass his daughter who thinks that Christmas music should not be played everywhere until after Thanksgiving.

"Well, she was explaining to me that right now, the whole Christmas music before Thanksgiving is a big thing", said Roman Reigns. "They are trying to cancel this whole situation of Mariah Carey, and that's just craziness to me. Halloween is out of her Christmas music now. So, we are pulling up, and I'm dropping her off at school. And, it's like a little circle, you know that you have to drop them off at."

"And as soon as we pull up to this circle, I just crank "All I Want For Christmas Is You." And, you know, I turn it down to tell her I love her, goodbye, and then, as soon as she opens the door, I just crank it up again. Yeah, she melts. And then, literally, there were like five of her friends turning the corner, going to classes that all witnessed this whole situation. She closes the door as fast as she can, and there's the second where she -- "Oh, no." She has a project in the back seat. She has to re-open the door", concluded the Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns had a good laugh with Jimmy Fallon over the incident and noted how much he enjoys playing these mischievous pranks on his kids. You can watch the entire video below:

How many children does Roman Reigns' have?

Roman Reigns and his wife Galina Becker have five children. Their eldest is a girl who was born in 2008. In 2016, they welcomed twin boys. Last year, he confirmed the addition of another set of twins to his family.

Although Roman Reigns is one of the biggest names in the pro-wrestling business, he and his wife strive to keep their children's lives private. The SmackDown superstar rarely opens up about his personal life but undoubtedly enjoys sharing such moments with his daughter.

