WWE SmackDown Preview: Surprise attack on Roman Reigns, last-minute change before Survivor Series (19th November, 2021)

We are all set for WWE SmackDown’s go-home edition before Survivor Series 2021. The Blue brand has confirmed one match for tonight’s episode. However, there are quite a few twists that can unfold on the show.

It is also the final opportunity for the creative team to allow a brand invasion which has been discussed in detail further in the article.

Here, we look at some of the biggest events that can transpire on WWE SmackDown this week. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Big E returns on WWE SmackDown to attack Roman Reigns

Universal Champion Roman Reigns had a message for Big E earlier this week. He sent The Usos to RAW, instructing them to warn the WWE Champion about his impending doom at Survivor Series.

Jey and Jimmy Uso launched an unexpected attack on the New Day member leading a big six-man tag team match. Big E teamed up with RK-Bro to take on Seth Rollins and The Usos on the show. The reigning WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions were victorious after Rollins pinned Riddle to seal their victory.

However, that was not the only message that Reigns had for Big E. Last week, he destroyed King Woods after losing against him and proceeded to steal his crown. Before that, The Tribal Chief viciously attacked Kofi Kingston and put him out of action.

All of these incidents on WWE SmackDown worked well in adding hype to the clash between the two top champions at Survivor Series.

Big E could make a surprise return to the Blue brand tonight and attack Roman Reigns, making a huge statement. He has additional motive after everything Reigns has done over the last few weeks. Moreover, it will make for an interesting watch as we have barely seen superstars from both brands cross paths before the upcoming pay-per-view.

It is highly unlikely that Reigns will lose against the New Day member. Thus, this would give the latter a chance to make a strong statement and look just as good as his counterpart from the Blue brand. Moreover, fans have been waiting to see both superstars in action ever since Big E won the Money in the Bank contract earlier this year.

The booking will work well in giving the audience a taste of what to expect at Survivor Series on Sunday. The build-up to the event has lacked significant moments, which is quite uncharacteristic for one of the big four pay-per-views. Hopefully, that will change on WWE SmackDown this week.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das