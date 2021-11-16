WWE RAW Flops and Hits: Big mistake before Survivor Series, crucial message for Roman Reigns (15th November 2021)

WWE RAW's go-home show before the Survivor Series was quite disappointing. While the show featured a few entertaining matches that blew the crowd away, the bad aspects of the episode outweighed the good ones. Between a promising opening match and a forgetful main event, the show went on a downward trajectory for most of its part.

Here, we look at the biggest flops and hits from WWE RAW this week. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#6 Flop on WWE RAW: No SmackDown invasion

The build-up to this year's Survivor Series has been relatively uneventful. Except for top superstars taking shots at each other, we have hardly seen WWE RAW and SmackDown engage in a convincing narrative that usually precedes the battle between two brands.

This was the Red brand's final show before the upcoming pay-per-view, and, except for The Usos, no SmackDown Superstar made a statement. It's sad to see that the WWE writers didn't capitalize on their annual opportunity to bring the biggest superstars from both rosters together on one show.

For as long as we can remember, the brand invasion has been an integral part of Survivor Series. Unexpected brawls in the locker room, surprise appearances, and the absolute chaos often work wonders in creating the hype for the last of the promotion's 'big four' pay-per-views.

Thus, it was disheartening to watch WWE RAW go on without a single bit of anticipation surrounding a potential attack from the Blue brand.

It would be unwise if the creative team wanted the invasion, if any, to SmackDown alone. Firstly, it hardly shows that both brands are equally concerned about the upcoming war and make the feud seem one-sided. Second, it undermines the efforts that go into booking WWE RAW, which is painstakingly obvious considering the show's run since the beginning of the year.

But most importantly, it makes no sense that a three-hour show can't fit into a traditional invasion that does an excellent job in creating excitement for both SmackDown and Survivor Series.

#5 Flop on WWE RAW: Bobby Lashley in the sloppy main event

The final match of WWE RAW this week saw Bobby Lashley face Rey Mysterio in a mediocre match. Last week, The All Mighty returned to the Red brand and faced Dominik Mysterio in a one-sided bout.

The bout did well to establish Lashley's dominance as he was simultaneously added to the Survivor Series team, replacing Dominik. Tonight, Rey arrived on the show intending to avenge the attack on his son.

As promising as this match looked on paper, the reality was far from perceived. Rey Mysterio did well in keeping the clash entertaining for a long while, but Bobby Lashley was unexpectedly sloppy.

There were multiple clumsy spots, and at times, he looked lost inside the ring. This shouldn't have been the show's main event, especially considering that we saw quite a few good bouts earlier in the night.

Following Mysterio's loss, Adam Pearce removed him from WWE RAW's Survivor Series team. To make things worse, he replaced him with Austin Theory which was a shocking decision.

Last week, Pearce said he had to test Dominik because he has 'never held a world title' but somehow believes that Theory's selfie-clicking abilities make him a good replacement? Don't get this author wrong, he is undeniably talented, but the logic behind his inclusion is baffling.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das