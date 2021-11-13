WWE Rumor and News Roundup: 11-time champion breaks Roman Reigns’ winning streak, Reason why Brock Lesnar will return early (13th November 2021)

We are back with another exciting edition of WWE Rumor and News Roundup. Toady's list includes details on Roman Reigns' first loss in 2021, all the necessary information concerning Brock Lesnar's return next month, as well as backstage plans for Survivor Series.

We also came across the company's disputes with a recently released superstar regarding his claims on social media.

Here, we look at some of the biggest stories that have dominated headlines over the last 24 hours. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#6 King Woods ends Roman Reigns' winning streak on WWE SmackDown

This week's episode of SmackDown saw Roman Reigns and King Woods face each other in the main event. The loser of this match was supposed to 'bend the knee' and accept their opponents' supremacy. It was an entertaining bout that eventually ended with Woods' victory via DQ.

He came close to pinning the Universal Champion after delivering a Coast to Coast Elbow Drop. However, he was pulled out of the ring by The Usos.

The reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions launched a vicious attack on the New Day member at ringside. This led to the referee ending the match and awarding the win to King Woods via DQ, ending Roman Reigns' 16-match winning streak in 2021.

Although The Tribal Chief technically lost the match, he only bent the knee so that his cousins could place the crown on his head. He took Woods' gold and later labeled himself as The King.

#5 Backstage reason why Brock Lesnar is returning to WWE next month

Brock Lesnar was suspended for an indefinite period of time after he attacked Roman Reigns, The Usos, half the SmackDown roster, and the production crew. He also attacked Adam Pearce, which led to The Beast Incarnate being fined a million dollars.

Many believed he would be out of action for a couple of months, but the latest backstage reports suggest that Lesnar is set to return in December.

It appears that WWE is planning to make a big statement on the back of Brock Lesnar's presence on their Los Angeles show. This would also lay the groundwork for his push ahead of Royal Rumble.

"Lesnar will be returning on the 12/10 Smackdown in Los Angeles. The idea is he's going to buy a ringside ticket. This show is a major one because they are running the show in that city largely for FOX executives to get a major FOX show in FOX's home base. Lesnar is obviously one of the key people they are interested in, and it'll likely be the start to build Lesnar for the Rumble show," said Meltzer.

STAPLES Center @STAPLESCenter The suspended Brock Lesnar vows to buy a ringside seat in Los Angeles for @WWE Friday Night Smackdown on December 10! Get yours: stpls.la/wwe21tw The suspended Brock Lesnar vows to buy a ringside seat in Los Angeles for @WWE Friday Night Smackdown on December 10! Get yours: stpls.la/wwe21tw https://t.co/euSyXGDNOL

The company is reportedly planning to continue with Lesnar's current run as a babyface. He has brought back glimpses of his older on-screen personality, giving us quite a few entertaining segments.

It will be interesting to see what's in store for the former world champion once he starts making regular appearances on television.

