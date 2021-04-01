Roman Reigns opens up on his experience of working alongside Paul Heyman in WWE

Roman Reigns has opened up on his experience of working alongside Paul Heyman so far. Without giving away too much of Heyman's valuable lessons, The Tribal Chief said he is the type who is willing to do anything to bring the best out of the person he is working with.

During an interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Roman Reigns mentioned that it was Vince McMahon's idea to pair the Universal Champion with Heyman in the first place.

"To be honest, I mean if I have to give credit to anybody, I'd say Vince. But it wouldn't have happened if we weren't on board and if Paul was like 'no way' or I was like 'no way, it wouldn't have happened. But ultimately a decision like that it goes back to the big man."

The reigning WWE Universal Champion added there is still a lot for him to learn from Heyman. Without giving away too many details, Roman Reigns said that Heyman's ability to attack things is something that fascinates him.

"So many things, man. There's so much to learn and I don't feel like I'm in a position to just give away his teachings, you know what I mean? I'm sure he values that, those are valuable experiences but man if I can just give a little bit of free game away here. The way he attacks everything within his career, like within his relationship with me."

Reigns also added that Heyman is willing to do whatever it takes for him to bring the best out of the superstar he is working with.

"He would do whatever it's gonna take to bring out the best performance, to bring out the best in the person he's working with. The talent that he's currently within creative with."

Roman Reigns defends the WWE Universal title at WrestleMania 37

At WrestleMania 37, Roman Reigns will put his WWE Universal Championship on the line against Edge and Daniel Bryan. The Tribal Chief is expected to be accompanied to ringside by Heyman, as he aims to walk out of The Grandest Stage of Them All as the champion.