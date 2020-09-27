WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was recenty a guest on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast. During the interview, Reigns discussed a number of topics which included his thoughts on the WWE ThunderDome. Reigns also opened up about how his cousin Jey Uso influenced his career, teaching him the basics.

Speaking about Jey Uso's influence on his WWE career, Roman Reigns recalled his days in FCW and how Jey Uso taught him the basics:

When we were at FCW, kind of that same timeframe, we both lived in the hood. The reason I lived in the hood is because I didn't know anything about Tampa. So, I just asked Josh where he lived, and he was like, 'well, I live over here.' So I was like, 'alright, I'm just going to move next to you.' And little did I know, I moved to the worst area possible. Appreciate it, Josh.

So now, I don't get to pick any where we live anymore from that day. But yeah, we would just sit out on the porch, have a few beers, and we would talk about the basics of wrestling. He would just teach me; he would just sit there and reiterate like this is this, and this is that, and this is when you need to do this, and this is what you should be thinking when we do that. H/T: WrestlingINC

Roman Reigns opens up about the WWE ThunderDome

Roman Reigns also opened up about wrestling in the WWE ThunderDome due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He also opened up about what it was like wrestling with fans present in the arena:

That's something that I've always taken great pride in is to be able to have that true interaction with the crowd, but there's no crowd out there now. It's the ThunderDome, which is cool in its own right, but there are no audibles. There is no just taking a breath and letting them do what they do. H/T: WrestlingINC

Roman Reigns will defend the WWE Universal Championship against his cousin Jey Uso later tonight at Clash of Champions.