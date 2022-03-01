Roman Reigns reveals his favorite WrestleMania moment

Roman Reigns has accomplished a lot in his WWE career, including main-eventing WrestleMania four consecutive times.

The Tribal Chief is set to headline the Grandest Stage of Them All once again when he collides with Brock Lesnar in an epic showdown at WrestleMania 38. The WWE and Universal Championships will be on the line in a Winner Takes All title unification match.

When asked to pick his favorite WrestleMania moment in a recent WWE social media post, Reigns went through a few of his accomplishments before settling on his triple threat match with Bryan Danielson and Edge at WrestleMania 37 Night Two.

The Tribal Chief pinned both men at the same time that night to retain his Universal Championship. Here's what Roman said about the moment:

"2021, Raymond James Stadium. I smashed them, I stacked them, I pinned them. I created the most definitive WrestleMania main event finish of all time. So yeah, 2021 when I beat Daniel Bryan and Edge like it was nothing," said Reigns.

Will Roman Reigns become a double world champion at WWE WrestleMania 38?

The Tribal Chief has been Universal Champion for over 500 days, and it doesn't seem like his reign will come to an end anytime soon. Reigns and Brock Lesnar battled each other at WrestleManias 31 and 34, and The Beast Incarnate came out victorious in their last encounter at the Show of Shows.

The Head of the Table will most likely defeat Lesnar to capture the WWE Championship, as Brock is still a part-timer and won't be around very often to defend the title.

Although the match will be a title unification, WWE will reportedly still have two world champions moving forward. It's possible a new championship could be introduced for the RAW brand if Roman Reigns does indeed defeat Brock Lesnar on WrestleMania Sunday.

A pro wrestling veteran believes a female star could break Ric Flair's record. More details here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell

LIVE POLL Q. Which champion are you rooting for at WrestleMania 38? Roman Reigns Brock Lesnar 25 votes so far