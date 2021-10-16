"A lot of people don't get to see the little things he does"- Roman Reigns reveals how important fellow WWE star is to him

Roman Reigns defends the Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar in less than a week's time at Crown Jewel. The Tribal Chief has excelled over the past year after revealing Paul Heyman as his special counsel, but there are many other tasks that Heyman completes behind the scenes.

Whilst in conversation with WWE UK earlier today, Roman Reigns talked about how important Paul Heyman is to him as the Universal Champion:

“Paul Heyman has a very wide skillset, and there is a lot of great behind-the-scenes details he can keep in check. A lot of people don't get to see the little things he does for a performer, so for me that is something that is now in place and it is something Brock is lacking. There are so many responsibilities and tasks I don't have to worry about now, the only thing I have to focus on is the battle plan - what is going to happen when I walk out of the curtain and defend the WWE Universal Championship - Paul has everything else covered. I just have to show up and make sure the ring announcer is saying 'and still' at the end of the match. But that's not the same for Brock anymore, everything falls on him,” said Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns has been Universal Champion for more than a year

Paul Heyman @HeymanHustle What a moment at #MadisonSquareGarden ... I now know what it's like to be the prettiest girl at the prom! What a moment at #MadisonSquareGarden ... I now know what it's like to be the prettiest girl at the prom! https://t.co/OKlIWRtjcc

Roman Reigns won the Universal Championship at Payback last year and has since been able to defend the title successfully against every challenger who has stood in his way. Even his own cousin tried to dethrone him at one point, before becoming a part of his team.

Next week, he will step up to one of his toughest tasks to date as Brock Lesnar makes his return without Paul Heyman by his side to challenge the Tribal Chief. There have been teases regarding Paul Heyman's allegiances heading into this match, but it appears that Roman Reigns and Heyman are now on the same page.

You can watch the WWE Crown Jewel on Thursday (October 21) at 5pm on the WWE Network.

