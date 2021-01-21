Roman Reigns reveals the origin of 'Head of the Table' moniker; how scripted his promos are

The heel run of Universal Champion Roman Reigns as The Head of the Table is one of the best things going on in the entire professional wrestling scene right now. There was a time when Roman Reigns was criticized and even trolled by the WWE Universe for his promos. But his promos recently have been amazing.

Speaking with Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report, Roman Reigns revealed that he called himself The Head of the table on a whim during his segment with Jey Uso on the SmackDown before WWE Night of Champions 2020. He instantly knew that it would stick.

"I try not to be too detailed" - Roman Reigns on how scripted his promos are now

Roman Reigns also revealed how he naturally lets his promos out. Reigns stated that if he thinks about the lines and tries to memorize, it's stressful and has never worked for him.

"I try not to be too detailed. I just need to know what I'm supposed to feel out there and what I'm supposed to connect to and then I have to naturally let it happen. If I'm thinking about lines and trying to memorize stuff, it's stressful to me. It's never worked for me that way."

"But I'm thinking about what I'm supposed to be emotionally feeling and put myself in a real scenario of, 'OK, you're this guy right now. This is what you'd be feeling and this is what you're trying to achieve. What's the message? What am I trying to get across? What am I trying to get the audience to understand?' It just came to me."

Roman Reigns is all set to defend his Universal Championship against Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble 2021 in a Last Man Standing match. He also teased an alliance with former United States Champion Apollo Crews on SmackDown last week.