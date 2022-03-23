Roman Reigns reveals the only place that doesn’t acknowledge him

There are some places that don't acknowledge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief is less than two weeks away from the biggest match of his career as he will face Brock Lesnar in a title unification match in the main event of night two of WrestleMania 38.

Reigns has been hard at work training for his historic matchup and revealed in the latest gym vignette on social media that the gym is the only place that doesn't acknowledge him.

"The gym is the only place that does not acknowledge me, does not care who I am," Roman Reigns said. "The weights, they don't lie. If you can't pick them up. You can't pick them up. They will push you every single time and that's what I've continued to do."

Roman Reigns is training hard for WrestleMania 38

The Head of the Table went on to detail that everything in his gym routine translates to the squared circle. Stating that his gym routine helps him get stronger as a match goes on.

"For some athletes, what you do in the weight room doesn't translate to the field. Everything that I do in the weight room will translate to the ring," Roman Reigns continued. "My explosion, my power, my strength, my conditioning, doesn't matter how long the match is I get stronger and stronger as it goes. The second wind comes like that. I still believe in the old school the nitty gritty barbells dumbbells, pick up the weight, control the weight own the weight and that's what I do compound lifts deadlift, power clean, bent over rows, these things they're classic lifts."

What do you make of Reigns' comments? Do you think he'll defeat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Who leaves WrestleMania 38 as the unified WWE Champion? Roman Reigns Brock Lesnar 7 votes so far