Roman Reigns reveals real reason for taking time off

In an interview with TMZ, Roman Reigns spoke about the real reason for taking time off from WWE, saying that he is perfectly healthy and it was for his newly-born twins that he took the decision.

Roman Reigns was on the WrestleMania card and was scheduled to face Goldberg for the Universal Championship at WWE's showcase event in April. However, Reigns decided to pull out at the last moment. He would be replaced by Braun Strowman, who would go on to win his first world title of his WWE career when he beat Goldberg for the Universal title.

At the time, it was speculated that Roman Reigns pulled out of WrestleMania because he was immunocompromised from his recent battle with leukemia. Speaking to TMZ, Reigns clarified that he took time off because he has 8-week old twins and did not want to compromise their health in any form. (H/T WrestlingNews)

“A lot of people, they think that it was based off of my health and the history of my fight against leukemia but just talking to my doctors and stuff, I actually am fine and my immune system is good.”

“We just had two newborn twins, twin boys. They’re 8 weeks old so I had to make a decision for them.”

Is Roman Reigns in hot waters backstage?

Ever since Roman Reigns decided to pull out of WrestleMania, there are have been a lot of rumors and speculations doing the rounds about possible backstage heat. It was rather interesting that WWE decided not to mention his name whatsoever during WrestleMania.

But as revealed by Sportskeeda's own Tom Colohue, Superstars backstage believe Roman was right to pull out of WrestleMania and everybody in the back is in Roman's corner.

On the most recent episode of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions, he further reiterated the same. Tom Colohue said:

"But I'm still yet to hear anything about any heat within the company. Sources within the company have assured me that they are just keeping Roman away from prominence because he is not there and they don't want people asking questions about where he is."

As of now, there is no update on when Roman Reigns will return, but a source backstage did reveal that 'he won't be back for at least a few months.

