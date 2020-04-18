WWE Rumors - Company does not want Roman Reigns' name mentioned on TV

The instructions on television are to not mention Reigns!

There is also a lot of uncertainty surrounding The Big Dog's future.

​ Vince McMahon and Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns had to, unfortunately, pull out from his WrestleMania 36 match and he has not been seen on WWE TV ever since.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the company has passed out instructions to not mention Roman Reigns' name on TV.

It's a disconcerting situation behind the scenes as the company has no idea when the Big Dog will be eligible to return.

Roman Reigns was originally scheduled to take on Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 for the Universal Championship. However, Reigns decided to remove himself from the card after The Miz appeared sick at the tapings.

While The Miz was not suffering from COVID-19, Reigns realized that he was at risk of contracting the virus due to his battle against leukemia, and he made the right call to go into quarantine.

WWE quietly pulled him from the Universal Championship match and replaced him with Braun Strowman, who would go on to win the title from Goldberg on day 1 of WrestleMania 36.

Roman Reigns was originally slated to defeat Goldberg at WrestleMania to become the new Universal Champion. The coronation was canceled and The Monster Among Men was brought in on short notice to take the title off Goldberg.

The odd thing about all of this is that the company has yet to explain why Reigns was removed from the match. The company has provided no storyline reason for the removal and it has given rise to various speculation online.

As revealed by Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co, a friend close to Reigns stated that the former WWE Champion may not be back for at least a few more months. It was also added that the company officials have no clue about the return date of The Big Dog and that the commentators were specially told not to mention his name during WrestleMania.

Davis noted the following:

Advertisement

The wrestlers I spoke to all agree that Reigns pulling out of the show was the right decision and one person who is friends with Reigns told me that he probably won’t be back for at least a few months. There is no word on how Vince McMahon feels about Reigns’ decision but it is interesting that the announcers were told not to mention Reigns during the WrestleMania commentary.

Does Roman Reigns have backstage heat?

The current situation makes it look like there could be some backstage heat on Roman Reigns, however, that is not the case as revealed by Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue.

There is no heat on Roman whatsoever, or at least there is no heat on Roman that is public, I don't mean to say that no one's come and said it publicly but in the background, there may be, but in many ways, you may encounter unconscious prejudice. So there may be in the future at some point, someone will think to themselves, 'Oh, we can't use roman because he is unreliable.' At the moment, everyone is in Roman's corner, they truly believe in him and think this is the right move for him.

Roman Reigns revealed in an interview with Muscle & Fitness that his wife, Galina Becker, is expecting twins.

The Big Dog also possibly revealed the real reason why he decided to skip WrestleMania during the interview which happened before WrestleMania and was released only recently.

“All you know is what you think. ‘Oh, well his health’ and this and that, but … you don’t know what else is going on in my life. You don’t know if I have newborns. You don’t know if I have family in my household, older family.”

Roman Reigns' future

As things stand, there are no updates when it comes to Roman Reigns' WWE return. The ideal scenario would be to wait for the coronavirus pandemic to cool down before WWE gradually eases him back into the fold.

However, the United States has become the epicenter of the pandemic, with the death toll exceeding 36,000 as of this writing. It's a grim situation all across the country and It may take a long time for everything to get back to normal.

There is a lot of concern and uncertainty with regards to Roman Reigns' future, which may be why WWE has chosen to not mention him on its programming.

Him being away from the WWE is the best possible decision, keeping in mind Reigns' commitments towards his family as well as his well-being.

Despite there being no definite timeline for his return, Roman Reigns will be back and he will ideally get pushed right back into the Universal title picture.

Braun Strowman is currently feuding with Bray Wyatt and there is no guarantee that the Monster Among Men will come out of the storyline with the title around his waist.

Who will Reigns be put up against once he does make his comeback? How do you see WWE booking the whole scenario? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.