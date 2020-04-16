WWE Rumors - Possible reason why Roman Reigns missed WrestleMania 36

New information has come to light about Roman Reigns' WrestleMania decision

The former WWE Champion was originally due to face Goldberg

Roman Reigns

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns has revealed that his wife, Galina Becker, is pregnant with twins.

The four-time World Champion announced the news while discussing his family in an interview with Muscle & Fitness before WrestleMania 36, but the footage has only just been released.

“Three [kids], with two in the oven. I’m looking to be Papa Bear Five. Breaking news, we haven’t shared that.”

You can watch Reigns discussing his family from the 07:15 mark of the video below.

Why did Roman Reigns miss WrestleMania 36?

One of the biggest WWE developments of 2020 came earlier this month when it was confirmed that Braun Strowman had replaced Roman Reigns to challenge Goldberg for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36.

This led to reports that Reigns pulled out of the event because he has an impaired immune system from his battle with leukemia and, due to the coronavirus pandemic, he did not want to risk his health by performing at the Performance Center.

It was also reported by the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer that his decision not to face Goldberg came after The Miz appeared at the WrestleMania tapings with an illness.

Roman Reigns' Instagram explanation

Roman Reigns responded to the speculation by saying in an Instagram video that he had to miss this year’s event for family reasons.

“All you know is what you think. ‘Oh, well his health’ and this and that, but … you don’t know what else is going on in my life. You don’t know if I have newborns. You don’t know if I have family in my household, older family.”

The SmackDown Superstar has not yet given the exact reason why he pulled out of WrestleMania, but the news of his wife’s pregnancy could explain why he chose not to risk his health.