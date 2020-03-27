WWE Rumors - The Miz is reportedly sick; two SmackDown Superstars unhappy about the situation

The Miz's sickness may have had a role to play in Roman Reigns' removal from the WrestleMania card.

WWE is being forced to make way too many last-minute changes.

The past few hours have been utterly distressing for WWE and the WWE Universe.

As reported by Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, Roman Reigns has reportedly pulled out of his WrestleMania match against Bill Goldberg.

Dave Meltzer revealed Reigns' replacement opponent on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio and he also highlighted various other details that contributed to The Big Dog's removal from the WrestleMania card.

Meltzer stated that Reigns himself made the call to not compete at this year's Show of Shows as he is posed with a bigger risk of contracting coronavirus due to being immunocompromised owing to his battle against CML leukemia.

Meltzer also added that the decision had to do with The Miz also falling sick and The Usos not being happy with the situation. The Wrestling Observer journalist couldn't elaborate on the report as he wasn't provided with a further explanation with regards to The Miz and Usos.

Here's what Meltzer said:

It had to do, in some form with Miz being sick and The Usos not being happy about it and I don't really know much else. That's really all I was told.

It's interesting to note that Reigns was at the Performance Center when WWE taped WrestleMania on Wednesday and Thursday.

WWE is expected to reveal Goldberg's new opponent on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

Reigns isn't the only Superstar to have been pulled from WrestleMania as Dana Brooke and Rey Mysterio have also been taken off the card as they are both in quarantine.

It was reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there are a few more Superstars who are apparently sick. WWE is following a protocol and that could lead to various last-minute changes to the match card. The SmackDown Championship match could also be in jeopardy with The Miz also possibly down with a sickness.

As always, we will keep you updated on the current situation.