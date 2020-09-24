Roman Reigns reveals what he really thinks of Seth Rollins in WWE

Roman Reigns has been one of the major names in the world of wrestling and WWE over the last decade, and has established himself at the top of the food chain. However, he is not alone. During his recent interview with Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast, Roman Reigns talked about how his former Shield-mate, Seth Rollins also understands what it takes to be at the uppermost level in WWE.

Readers can also check out Seth Rollins' interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling. There, ahead of WWE Clash of Champions, he talked about his feud with Dominik and Rey Mysterio.

Roman Reigns on Seth Rollins in WWE

Roman Reigns talked about Seth Rollins and how he was the one other person in WWE currently who knew what it was like to wrestle at a top level. Roman Reigns went on to share his experience with the year that Seth Rollins cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase at WrestleMania and what he had to do after that.

"The Heist of the Century" - Seth Rollins WrestleMania 31 Cash-In pic.twitter.com/tdSULDmiwG — Nadia (@VinaMkayce) December 4, 2019

"I got lucky that year. It was a better sweet situation because Seth Rollins, he cashed in. So he is someone who does understand the landscape, someone who understands the tippy top of the mountain. He had to jump on the flight to New York and do the Morning Show and come right back. I remember when I saw him at San Jose. He looked dead tired. In my head I was like, I feel like you look right now, because I had just wrestled Brock Lesnar the night before, and that fight was brutal. That's the thing. Even if you don't have to go and do the flight or Good Morning America, or whatever it is the next morning, it does not matter. Yeah, you're having a Superbowl moment. You want to party and you want to go hard and just rage essentially, and have a great time with the people you cash checks for. But you can't because it just starts over. You can't be like, 'I might have the day off.' Hell no. You have to go out on Monday Night RAW and be front and center. You have to go out there, most likely seg one, and deal with the most hostile crowd of all time. It does not turn off."

Advertisement

.@TheRock at #WrestleMania... Jey @WWEUsos at #WWEClash, my responsibility is putting our family’s name on top of the card and at the center of @WWE Universe. https://t.co/4uIOz0zHbb — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) September 23, 2020

If you take any quotes from this article please credit After The Bell podcast's Roman Reigns' interview and provide a link and h/t to Sportskeeda.