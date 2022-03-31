"Very critical" – Roman Reigns reveals what his relationship with Triple H was like after his retirement

Roman Reigns revealed the nature of his relationship with WWE legend Triple H.

The Game recently announced his retirement from in-ring competition after suffering a cardiac arrest a few months ago.

In an interview with Stephen A. Smith on ESPN's First Take, Triple H recently confirmed that we've seen the last of The Game inside the squared circle.

In a recent appearance on The Tonight Show, Reigns said Triple H was critical in guiding him. The reigning Universal Champion noted how he met The Game before building a relationship with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon:

"You know, H was very critical in his process to guide me along. He was kind of before I met Vince and built a relationship with him, it was Triple H. He was the one that was down there in developmental." (from 4:10 onwards)

In September 2021, Triple H suffered a cardiac arrest, which led to him taking time off from his WWE duties. A highly influential figure backstage in WWE, Triple H's last official match was in 2021. He wrestled Randy Orton on an episode of RAW.

While The Game's final match ended in a No Contest, he at least faced his former Evolution stablemate and one of his all-time great rivals in Orton.

Vince Russo wants to see Roman Reigns go over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns is days away from the biggest title defense of his career as he will soon face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. The Tribal Chief's current reign as the WWE Universal Champion is historic.

While Lesnar could be the favorite to dethrone Reigns, nothing is for granted until WrestleMania 38. Vince Russo, for one, wants to see The Tribal Chief go over The Beast Incarnate.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW recently, Russo stated:

"Obviously he's [Reigns] got to go over Lesnar, he's got to keep winning. Unfortunately, I don't know if they [WWE] really have guys that mean anything to feed him because nobody means anything but they gotta try to figure that out. But then bro, I'd definitely, definitely, definitely, whatever it's going to cost me to get that Rock match. Bro, Rock would put him over, because they're family, bro that's where you think the streak is ending." (from 40:22 to 40:57)

Roman Reigns has already beaten Edge, Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, Goldberg, and others throughout his current reign as the Universal Champion. He also holds a win over Lesnar, whom he beat in Saudi Arabia last year. Could The Tribal Chief do the same in Arlington, Texas?

