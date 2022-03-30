"Put him over" - Ex-WWE veteran claims Roman Reigns needs to beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 and face 8-time WWE Champion (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has claimed that Roman Reigns needs to go over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 in order to face The Rock. Russo suggested that Reigns' unbeaten run needs to keep going even after the Show of Shows.

Reigns is currently enjoying an incredible run as the WWE Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief has been the champion since August 2020 and has beaten some of the biggest names in the company, including Edge, Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens and John Cena, among others.

The Head of The Table will now face Lesnar in a Winner Take All match at WrestleMania Sunday.

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed WWE needs to book Reigns vs. The Rock by any means. He said:

"Obviously he's [Reigns] got to go over Lesnar, he's got to keep winning. Unfortunately, I don't know if they [WWE] really have guys that mean anything to feed him because nobody means anything but they gotta try to figure that out. But then bro, I would definitely, definitely, definitely, whatever it's going to cost me to get that Rock match. Bro, Rock would put him over, because they're family, bro that's where you think the streak is ending." [40:22-40:57]

Prior to WrestleMania 38, several reports suggested that WWE could try and book a match between Roman Reigns and The Rock at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

However, as it turns out, The Great One will not be appearing at WrestleMania 38 after all and hasn't been booked for the show.

Could Roman Reigns become the unified champion at WrestleMania 38?

During this time as the Universal Champion, Roman Reigns has already beaten Brock Lesnar once at Crown Jewel last year.

Vince Russo believes that it wouldn't make sense for the WWE Champion to go over Reigns at WrestleMania. He added during the same edition of Legion of RAW:

"Here's the problem that I have. To me, there's only one match that means anything. And that one match is Brock vs. Roman Reigns. The bottom line is, it doesn't make any sense for Brock to go over. It makes all the sense in the world that Reigns is going to win this match. So, if you know that, what are you watching? What am I watching? Reigns has to go over or else they [WWE] don't know what they are doing." [23:27-24:07]

It remains to be seen whether The Tribal Chief will be the unified champion coming out of the Show of Shows or if The Beast Incarnate emerge victorious.

