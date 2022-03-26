"You gotta have some hate" - Roman Reigns reveals how he truly feels about Brock Lesnar

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has commented on whether or not he respects Brock Lesnar.

The two world champions are set to collide in the main event of WrestleMania Sunday, where both their titles will be on the line in a Winner Takes All match. When the dust settles, one of them will emerge as the new unified champion.

When asked if he has any respect for The Beast Incarnate during his appearance on The Michael Kay Show, Roman Reigns stated that he does and compared himself to legendary basketball player Michael Jordan.

"Of course, I absolutely respect him. But in this sense, when it goes to 1v1, hand on hand, you gotta have some hate and whether it's to the core or not, you have to — like Michael Jordan, I have to personally motivate myself and grasp onto anything I can to take myself to that main event energy, that main event level, to that championship defense mode, God Mode, if you will. So there's gonna be a lot of respect for many different reasons, who he is as a performer, as an athlete," Reigns said. [8:36-9:16]

Roman Reigns plans to dominate Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns has been Universal Champion for well over 550 days, and he doesn't plan on losing the title anytime soon.

The Tribal Chief is confident that he will beat Brock Lesnar at the Show of Shows and become the new unified Champion.

"The history that we have, the way it has affected me and my career, the way it has changed my mindset, there's so many things to be grateful for within my interactions with Brock, especially this one that's coming up at WrestleMania when I beat him and solidify this run as the greatest Universal Champion of all time," added Reigns. [9:16-9:37]

This will be the third time that the two stars will collide at WrestleMania. With the behemoths looking to settle their feud once and for all, it remains to be seen who comes out victorious this time around.

