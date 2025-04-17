Roman Reigns reveals when he will be retiring from WWE

Roman Reigns cemented himself as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time with his last title reign that lasted 1316 days. While the OTC is one of the last megastars to emerge from the pro wrestling business, he may not be a part of the industry for a long time.
Reigns has been one of the most prominent stars on the WWE roster in the last decade. However, he has transitioned into a part-timer over the last couple of years. He has wrestled in just one singles match since WrestleMania 40 and is very rarely seen on TV programming.
In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Roman Reigns said that he plans to wrestle for another year or two after his current contract, which will expire following WrestleMania 42 next year.
"After I finish the contract that I’m in, we probably got another year or two max."
John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE
The OTC also commented on what he could do after hanging up his boots.
"Then it’s time to take on a less physical form of entertainment."
Roman Reigns will main event his 10th WrestleMania this year
Roman Reigns has been treated like a megastar since his WWE main roster debut. He will main event his 10th WrestleMania this year, which is more than anyone in the company's history.
The OTC will face CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a Triple-Threat Match at The Showcase of the Immortals. However, he will be without the services of his Wiseman, as Paul Heyman will be in Punk's corner for the match.
Reigns was present on RAW this past Monday ahead of the upcoming bout at WrestleMania 41. The Head of the Table took a chair shot to the back from Seth Rollins, who stood tall at the end of the segment that also involved CM Punk and Paul Heyman.
Roman Reigns is closer to the end of his career than the beginning, and it is possible that he could take another break after The Showcase of the Immortals. He is not yet advertised for any WWE show after WrestleMania 41.