Roman Reigns reveals which WWE Superstars he would want to face in the ring

Roman Reigns recently appeared on a Zoom Call (h/t Wrestling Inc) with several fans where he answered different questions about his time in WWE and about stars that he would like to face in the company. He mentioned both Keith Lee and Adam Cole as two stars he would like to face in WWE. Roman Reigns also talked about WWE legends such as the late 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper and Bret Hart as well.

Roman Reigns on WWE stars he wants to face

Roman Reigns mentioned Keith Lee as a star who was recently called up from WWE NXT that he watned to face. He went on to say that Adam Cole was someone he wanted to face in the ring.

"I'd like to maybe tangle with Adam Cole, I think that would be neat. I think we would get some really good reaction."

Roman Reigns then talked about the WWE legend Roddy Piper and said that he was a big fan of him. He went on to add that he would have liked a chance to work with him in the ring.

"He was a bigger athlete, and he was such a good talker that people look past his size and physicality. I just really enjoyed his intensity that he brought to the ring and through his performance. The times I met him and interacted with him, he was a sweetheart of a man, so I just know being able to collaborate with him and tell a story with him would have been really phenomenal."

Finally, Roman Reigns answered a question, saying that other than his family, it was Bret Hart who had inspired him to get into wrestling in WWE.

"Outside of the family, I think Bret Hart early on, probably when I was about your age, as a younger lad. I really enjoyed his wrestling and what he brought to the ring."

"As I got older, talking to my cousins - once we were 21, 22, 23 years old, hearing them and their experiences kind of definitely influenced me. Once I started getting in a little better shape and getting that football weight off of me, I knew, okay, I think I wanna learn to try and do this as well."

