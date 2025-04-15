Roman Reigns revisited by trauma from The Shield on WWE RAW

Roman Reigns simply can't seem to rid himself of the ghosts of his past, especially The Shield one. In an insane moment on the RAW before WrestleMania 41, he was revisited by trauma from his Shield days.

As you may have expected, it came from none other than Seth Rollins. The Visionary played the role of the provocateur to Roman Reigns on RAW, telling him that it wasn't by chance that Paul Heyman would enter WrestleMania alongside CM Punk; it was a choice he was making.

Amid the chaos between Reigns and CM Punk, Rollins, who got taken out first, returned with a steel chair and smashed Reigns in the back, unleashing trauma from his Shield Days.

Like last week, the Visionary stood tall by hitting a stomp onto CM Punk. While the story has been mainly revolving around Paul Heyman and his relationship with Punk and Reigns, Rollins has been pulling a clever card.

It's going to be interesting to see if they deliver and how it all plays out in the main event of WrestleMania on Saturday.

Rollins waited for his turn and struck exactly while the iron was hot - much to the chagrin of everyone involved.

