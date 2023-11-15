Roman Reigns' rival's WWE career could go downhill due to backstage politics, says veteran (Exclusive)

WWE has many top names, but none come close to having Roman Reigns' impact on the business. While speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the veteran revealed why one of Reigns' recent opponents, LA Knight, might face issues in the company moving forward.

After organically getting over with the WWE Universe, LA Knight was rewarded with a world title shot against the most dominant champion of our times, Roman Reigns, at Crown Jewel. Knight came up short against Reigns at the premium live event, but he might still be in contention for a future championship opportunity, given his rabid popularity.

During the latest Writing with Russo episode, LA Knight was mentioned as a potential candidate to dethrone Logan Paul down the line. However, Vince Russo felt that WWE wouldn't get behind Knight and put it down to the potential backstage politics that might be at play:

"I just think, knowing the players, bro, I just don't think LA Knight is the kind of guy they are going to get behind. He is old. They, as in Triple H, the powers that be. Bro, he is a veteran; he is not just going to fall in line. I mean, we've seen bouts of him being outspoken. So, that cr*p does not work there." [From 06:54 to 07:24]

The former WWE writer believed that LA Knight being picked to face Roman Reigns was all because the promotion didn't have another hop opponent for the Tribal Chief.

Knight might have never been in the discussion to defeat Roman Reigns, and Russo predicted following his loss that the former TNA star's run could now lose steam in the coming months.

"And I'll be honest with you: I think they needed an opponent for Roman Reigns. They threw him in there, and they got their opponent. I think it goes downhill from here for LA Knight, and it has nothing to do with his ability at all. I'm talking about office politics." [From 07:46 - 08:00]

Vince Russo on Triple H and Shawn Michaels backing talents who will follow their orders in WWE

It's well-established that LA Knight has been around in wrestling for a long time and can be considered a veteran of the game.

The 41-year-old star has been in many promotions and systems, and Vince Russo noted that Knight is not like every other talent employed by WWE. Russo even pointed out that Triple H and Shawn Michaels have created a structure - that starts from down in NXT, where only wrestlers who will not rebel against their direction can thrive.

Knight, though, was not "cut from the same cloth," according to Russo:

"That's why they keep promoting their NXT people; they want Triple H and Shawn; they want the yes sir, no sir [the ones] who will do whatever you want us to do. I just don't think LA Knight is from that cloth, bro." [From 07:26 - 07:45]

