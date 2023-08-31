Roman Reigns' rumored next-year opponent set to return to WWE SmackDown next week

Roman Reigns is almost guaranteed to headline next year's WWE WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, with Cody Rhodes most likely being his opponent once again. The American Nightmare will be returning to Reigns' hunting ground next Friday ahead of a possible match between the two.

The two met at WrestleMania 39 earlier this year, where Cody Rhodes almost did the unthinkable. However, Solo Sikoa stopped the former AEW star from finishing the story. The two megastars have been kept off each other's tracks since their last meeting, with Cody being embroiled in a long feud with Brock Lesnar while Roman Reigns has been dealing with dissension within his family.

However, multiple sources have reported that WWE is once again planning a showdown between the two at The Showcase of the Immortals next year. While there is still a long time for the buildup to start, Cody Rhodes disclosed on social media that he will be present on SmackDown next week.

Expand Tweet

It should be noted that The American Nightmare may just be present on the blue brand for a dark match and may not make an appearance on TV programming at all. Rhodes is also set to appear on Grayson Waller's talk show at Payback. The rising star is a part of the SmackDown roster and it won't be surprising if their segment at the upcoming PLE leads to a match next Friday.

Roman Reigns is still the end goal for Cody Rhodes in WWE

Cody Rhodes made it clear upon his return to WWE that he is back to 'finish the story' and win the title that always eluded his father. With Roman Reigns currently holding the prestigious championship, The American Nightmare has stated on multiple occasions that his end goal is still to usurp The Head of the Table.

Expand Tweet

The former AEW star came fairly close in his first attempt, but The Bloodline's numbers advantage proved too much for him in the end. However, the heel faction collapsed a few months later, and Jimmy and Jey Uso are no longer there on Roman Reigns' side, which could be the difference maker in a potential match between Rhodes and The Tribal Chief.