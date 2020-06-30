Roman Reigns gets more work on done on epic new back tattoo

Roman Reigns is making good use of the time on his hand. The tattoo looks incredible!

The Big Dog also revealed plans for his WWE return during a recent interview.

Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns may be away from the WWE ring, but he is making good use of all the time on his hand.

The former WWE Champion was involved in another lengthy tattoo session with artist 'Samoan Mike' Michael Fatutoa to get some work done on his new back tattoo.

We had reported back in May that Reigns had a session with Fatutoa to get some incredible ink on his back. It seems Reigns was not done with the back tattoo and we must say, the updated ink looks absolutely amazing.

Check out the photo of the tattoo:

Roman Reigns' WWE status and return update

Roman Reigns has not been seen on WWE TV since WrestleMania 36, where he was originally scheduled to face Goldberg for the Universal Championship. Reigns pulled out from the match due to the COVID-19 risk.

Various reports about Roman Reigns' status and future have been doing the rounds ever since. Some state that there is no known timeframe with regards to his return, while others reveal that he could back soon. What did Reigns himself say about his highly anticipated comeback?

During a recent interview with The Hindu's Metroplus, Reigns said that he'd been training hard during the ongoing pandemic and he is ready to smash people.

"I'm ready to smash people, if you know what I mean. I've been training my butt off during this pandemic. As far as performing in front of an empty arena is concerned, it is tough and I really commend all the guys and girls who are doing it. Everything that I have ever learned was in order to get a reaction and to interact with our fans, so that is the hardest part."

Roman Reigns clearly stated that he intends on going after the Universal Champion upon his return.

"But when it comes down to it, I am gonna get in there and compete at the highest level, hopefully for a title. More specifically, the Universal Championship. If not, I will be there to prove that I'm not just the top of the mountain, but I am the mountain. I am [WWE's] biggest star regardless of if I am on the show or not, so I have everything to prove and everything to lose as well."

Roman Reigns may not be back until the COVID-19 situation in the WWE is brought under control. However, we are sure that WWE would surely have something big planned when he does decide to return.