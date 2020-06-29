Roman Reigns shares what his plans are when he returns to WWE

The Big Dog has planned his return and has his goals intact.

Roman Reigns is one of the most hardworking WWE Superstars.

Roman Reigns can't wait to get back

Roman Reigns has been on a hiatus from the WWE since March this year. The Big Dog was slated to face Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36 but decided not to compete at the event due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He was replaced by Braun Strowman, who defeated Goldberg and has held on to the WWE Universal Championship since April.

Roman Reigns' plans for his WWE return

The Hindu's Metroplus had an interview with Roman Reigns earlier this week. In the interview, the former WWE Champion spoke about why he took time off, what has been keeping him busy during his hiatus, and his future in the WWE.

"I'm ready to smash people, if you know what I mean. I've been training my butt off during this pandemic. As far as performing in front of an empty arena is concerned, it is tough and I really commend all the guys and girls who are doing it. Everything that I have ever learned was in order to get a reaction and to interact with our fans, so that is the hardest part."(h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Roman Reigns is very clear about what he wants to do when he returns to the WWE and has been putting in the hard work to achieve his goal.

"But when it comes down to it, I am gonna get in there and compete at the highest level, hopefully for a title. More specifically, the Universal Championship. If not, I will be there to prove that I'm not just the top of the mountain, but I am the mountain. I am [WWE's] biggest star regardless of if I am on the show or not, so I have everything to prove and everything to lose as well." (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Roman Reigns' return is one of the most awaited moments in WWE right. He has certainly left a void in the promotion. With so much uncertainty in the world, you never know when Roman Reigns may come back. But its good to hear that Reigns has been training and keeping himself fit for that day.