Roman Reigns talks about what has been keeping him busy during his hiatus

Roman Reigns hasn't been seen on WWE TV since March.

Roman Reigns pulled himself out of the match against Goldberg at WrestleMania.

Roman Reigns hasn't been seen in a WWE ring since March

Roman Reigns has been the face of WWE ever since one can remember. He has been a part of many high profile feuds and is someone who has consistently been in the race to hold on to the top prize in the WWE. Roman Reigns has been away from WWE since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He had his reservations about performing during the pandemic because he was in remission and didn't want to take any risks.

What has Roman Reigns been doing away from WWE?

Roman Reigns was in an interview with The Hindu's Metroplus. During the interview, The Big Dog spoke about why he took time off and what has been keeping him busy during his time away from the ring.

Many members of the WWE Universe are aware that Roman Reigns and his wife were expecting twins this year. He spoke about the challenges that he is facing as a father.

"It's been tough. It is hard to get two babies coordinated and on the same schedule, so that they don't keep you up all night! They seem to have this little trick they like to play at about 6.30 in the morning, that is when I really wake up bright-eyed and ready to go. But it has been great. It has been a great blessing to have two more additions, and to be able to expand our family tree." (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Roman Reigns was set to challenge Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36. But Reigns pulled himself out of the PPV because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He was replaced by Braun Strowman, who defeated Goldberg and has been the WWE Universal Champion since April.

Roman Reigns is most fondly remembered for his run as a member of The Shield and his many encounters with Brock Lesnar. Reigns is also the second WWE Superstar to defeat The Undertaker at WrestleMania.

The WWE Universe cant wait to see The Big Dog back in action and is hoping for conditions to improve so that he can make his return to the ring.