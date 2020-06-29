Roman Reigns explains why he is on a hiatus even though he trusts WWE with his life

Roman Reigns has been away from the WWE since March.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced Roman Reigns out of WWE TV.

Roman Reigns is a dependable WWE Superstar

Roman Reigns has been a WWE Superstar since 2010. Since then, he has been one of WWE's most dependable Superstars and has never left the promotion's side. Roman Reigns has given everything he has to the WWE, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he has decided not to perform due to his compromised immune system.

Why is Roman Reigns away from WWE?

Roman Reigns was in an interview with The Hindu's Metroplus. During the interview, Roman Reigns shed light on what his plans for his return were, what was keeping him busy these days, and why he decided to stop wrestling in the WWE.

"For me, I just had to make a choice for my family. [WWE] has done everything that they can to make it the safest work environment possible. It is not the workplace that I was necessarily concerned about. The decision was taken mainly because each performer travels so much, and we are all such a diverse group and from all over the place. I'm not convinced, and I can't trust the fact that everybody is taking it as seriously and locking themselves down at home like I am." (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Roman Reigns further elucidated that he trusts his co-workers but didn't want to put his family at risk.

"I trust my life with my co-workers every time I step foot in the ring, but I just can't put the same trust when it has my children, my wife and my family involved. But I don't want it to come off as I am taking a stand against the company at all, because I love the WWE. I've been a part of this company since I was a little boy. That's why I always take it so personally when I represent them." (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Roman Reigns was lined up to face Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Reigns decided to pull himself from the show, allowing Braun Strowman to take his place. Strowman went on to beat Goldberg that night and has held on to the Title ever since.