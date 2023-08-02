Roman Reigns is on the "same level" as 24-time WWE champion, according to 32-year-old megastar

No one can deny Roman Reigns' dominance in WWE. Ice Cube's son O’Shea Jackson Jr. recently claimed The Tribal Chief is on the same level as Triple H.

Reigns is arguably the biggest star in the entire wrestling industry despite being the top heel in WWE. The ongoing Bloodline saga, in which he has a massive role, is the most successful storyline the company has done in years. The Head of the Table has been dominating SmackDown for three years, as he's been a champion on the brand for 1066 days and counting.

In a recent interview with The Athletic, O’Shea Jackson Jr. was asked why he considers Roman Reigns the greatest of all time in wrestling.

"It’s plain to see. It’s right in front of your eyes. If you can’t see, open up a little bit. Roman Reigns is the alpha; he is the omega. He is everything that you need and more. Over a thousand days as champion: I’ve never seen nothing like that. I hear people say that a lot of it was due to The Bloodline. Well, guess what? That’s how a heel works. This dude, the way that he performs in the ring is solid, believable."

He also said Reigns is the best heel he's seen in years. He mentioned WWE CCO Triple H as an example of a good heel, adding that he places The Head of the Table on that same level.

"He is the best heel that I’ve seen in years. We all know Triple H is one of the best heels ever. I put him in that same level of you love to hate him. The thing is, I don’t hate Roman Reigns. I don’t hate greatness... I know Jey and Jimmy [Uso] are tripping right now with him about that. But Roman Reigns, bro … if you don’t like it, just stop him. But you can’t, because he’s the greatest of all time."

Jey Uso will face Roman Reigns again at WWE SummerSlam

At Money in the Bank, Roman was pinned for the first time since late 2019 by his cousin Jey Uso.

The two stars are scheduled to collide at SummerSlam for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship this Saturday.

The bout will be contested under Tribal Rules, which means weapons will be legal in the match. Also, if Reigns loses, not only will Jey become the new champion, but he'll also be the new Tribal Chief.

As mentioned, Jey has pinned Roman Reigns before, which means he has credibility going into the match. If he does the same thing at SummerSlam, it could spell the end for the champion.

Do you think Jey will dethrone Roman? Sound off in the comments below!

