Roman Reigns says 31-year-old WWE star needs to "get to work"

Roman Reigns had a lot to say about a viral video featuring a top WWE name, his cousin Solo Sikoa. The video in question shows a young Solo filming himself dancing.

Solo Sikoa has come a long way over the past two years or so since his move to the main roster. He recently had a Tribal Combat match against the OTC and ended up losing the Ula Fala and the title of The Tribal Chief to him. Despite the loss, Solo is still one of the most dominant stars on the blue brand.

In a new interview on SHAK Wrestling, former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns opened up about a viral video that showed Solo awkwardly dancing in a room. Here's what he had to say:

Trending

"Look, we all start somewhere and that's the beauty of it. We're all performers, we're all entertainers. And even in the kitchen of a broke-down apartment, you're still working on stuff, you're still trying things. And that's kind of our family right there. Believe it or not, I wouldn't say I'm introverted but I can be shy at times. So, it takes a little bit to open up and, and, break that shell a little bit."

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

Roman continued:

"But Solo is very similar. But even then, that's the pressure we have on us: to be entertainers and to and to be able to be sitting there, doing one of these... He's doing a lot better work in the entertainment field now than he was with that broom trying to sing in the kitchen. He needs to wash some dishes though and stop singing and get to work." [4:22-5:15]

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa's rivalry is seemingly over

Reigns had one goal in mind when he returned last year at SummerSlam - To teach Solo a lesson in humility. His team went on to pick up a huge win over Solo's Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Roman Reigns later took the Ula Fala back from Solo on the RAW Netflix premiere and established himself as The Tribal Chief once again. It seems like Reigns and Solo's rivalry is over for the time being, but it certainly won't be a surprise if the duo reignites the feud somewhere down the line.

Please credit SHAK Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback