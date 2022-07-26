"It hurts" - Roman Reigns says multi-time world champion has dominated WWE for a long time

Current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently spoke about his SummerSlam 2022 opponent Brock Lesnar.

The Tribal Chief is scheduled to defend his world title against Brock Lesnar on July 30, in what is expected to be their final encounter. Reigns previously defeated The Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania 38 to capture the latter's WWE Championship.

Lesnar recently returned to challenge his long-time rival for The Biggest Party of the Summer. Speaking on the Today Show, Reigns discussed facing the 45-year-old and how the latter has dominated the company for years.

"I hope it's the last time. It hurts. It's brutal, you know, Brock. He's a big old country boy and he's got such a great legitimate background. I mean, he started out as an amateur wrestler. All the way to the collegiate ranks into the UFC as everybody knows Heavyweight Champion. He's dominated WWE for a long time. The only problem he has is that Roman Reigns showed up and took over.It's going to be great." (From 0:48 to 1:14)

It will be interesting to see if this will be the rivals' final match in WWE.

Roman Reigns competed on WWE RAW for the first time in nearly ten months

The Tribal Chief has made a handful of appearances since transitioning to a lighter schedule in the Stamford-based promotion. Reigns recently became the longest-reigning Universal Champion and unified both world titles this April.

Reigns hasn't been pinned or submitted in over two years, and The Tribal Chief is seemingly not stopping anytime soon. Last night, The Bloodline leader appeared on WWE RAW with his stable and cut a promo. They later faced The Street Profits and Riddle in the show's main event.

In the bout's closing moments, Reigns countered an RKO and hit Riddle with a Spear to secure the win for his team. After the contest, The Tribal Chief and Seth Rollins crossed paths and had an intense staredown.

The last time Reigns competed on RAW was in September, when he defeated Bobby Lashley and Big E in a triple threat match to close the show. It will be interesting to see if the champion can outclass Lesnar at SummerSlam.

