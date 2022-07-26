Roman Reigns defeats former champions to win his first match on WWE RAW in over 10 months 

Roman Reigns and The Usos joined forces to take on The Street Profits and Riddle on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW at Madison Square Garden.

The reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions are currently scheduled to defend their titles against Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins at SummerSlam this Saturday night in Nashville. Meanwhile, Riddle will take on Seth Rollins at the event.

The Tribal Chief competed on WWE RAW this week for the first time in 10 months. His last televised match on the Red brand was on September 20th, 2021 where he defeated Big E and Bobby Lashley in the main event.

During The Bloodline's recent match against The Street Profits and Riddle, Montez Ford was busted open after The Head of the Table drove his head into the turnbuckle. Towards the end of the bout, Riddle tried to hit Roman Reigns with an RKO, but the latter countered and tossed him onto the mat.

Reigns then hit The Original Bro with a Spear to score a pinfall victory for The Bloodline on RAW. Following the match, former WWE Champion Seth Rollins came out and attacked Riddle. He hit him with a stomp on the floor and another one on the steel steps to close the show.

