Roman Reigns says he "hates" former WWE Champion

Roman Reigns has revealed on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown that he despises his longtime rival, Brock Lesnar.

The two stars collided at WrestleMania 38 in a Winner Takes All title unification match. The Tribal Chief won the bout to become the inaugural Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

They clashed again at SummerSlam in a Last Man Standing Match. The Bloodline buried The Beast Incarnate in debris during the contest to prevent him from beating the count and winning the match.

As a result, The Head of the Table retained the championship. His next opponent is Drew McIntyre, and they're currently slated to collide for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle.

On this week's SmackDown, Reigns, accompanied by The Usos, kicked off the segment by addressing his victory over Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

The Tribal Chief stated that he hates the former WWE Champion. He said he respects Lesnar but still hates him.

He also commented on The Beast Incarnate suplexing Paul Heyman onto the announce table. Before he could continue, he was interrupted by Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Warrior said he couldn't wait till Clash at the Castle to tear apart The Bloodline, and as he approached the ring, he was attacked by a returning Karrion Kross. The show closed with Kross and Scarlett with their sights set on Roman Reigns.

