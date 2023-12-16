Roman Reigns says he knows who the next Tribal Chief will be to succeed him

Roman Reigns appeared on SmackDown for the first time in over a month - or the first time since he defeated LA Knight in the main event of Crown Jewel 2023. He would go on to name his successor.

He was out with Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and the special counsel Paul Heyman. He had a little back-and-forth with the crowd, and took shots at them by telling them to shut up and also took a dig at their alcohol consumption.

Roman Reigns went on to reveal that he has a successor, a man who he knows will take over the mantle as The Tribal Chief when he is done. While Jimmy Uso hilariously took off his jacket, looking to be announced for that role, Reigns didn't even look at him and hugged Solo Sikoa instead, telling him "I love you":

Roman Reigns announces next in line

It's long been considered that Solo Sikoa would be Reigns' eventual successor in The Bloodline. He was also the man who The Usos named as the true Tribal Chief.

However, Solo himself has a long way to go. Meanwhile, Randy Orton confronted Roman Reigns to set up a Universal Title clash at the Royal Rumble

