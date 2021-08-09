Roman Reigns says he's "levels above anyone else" in the wrestling industry

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has proclaimed himself to be levels above anyone else in the pro wrestling industry.

Ever since he made his return to the company at SummerSlam last year, The Tribal Chief has been on an unstoppable run. He has reigned supreme as the top champion and biggest heel on the entire SmackDown brand. Reigns has held the Universal Championshipfor nearly a year, and this reign will go down as one of the most dominant in WWE history.

Reigns is quite aware of his greatness, as he recently took to Twitter to share that he's different than anyone before and above everyone else in the industry.

Different than anyone before. Levels above anyone else or anything in this industry. #AcknowledgeMe pic.twitter.com/6mUDHkaiyX — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 8, 2021

Roman Reigns is set to put his Universal Championship on the line against John Cena in the main event of this year's SummerSlam. If the Leader of the Cenation dethrones Reigns to capture the title, he'll make history by becoming a 17-time world champion. Reigns, though, will surely do everything in his power to prevent that from happening.

Roman Reigns has reached an incredible milestone in WWE

.@WWERomanReigns has now surpassed 600 days without being pinned in a match.



His last pin-fall loss being against Baron Corbin in December of 2019.



What an incredible milestone. pic.twitter.com/xwY7UH5IMJ — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) August 6, 2021

Roman Reigns has reached another milestone in WWE, one that is almost unprecedented for a full-time performer. The Head of the Table recently surpassed 600 days without losing a match via pinfall or submission, a streak that is quite impressive.

The last time his shoulders were pinned to the mat for a three-second count was at WWE TLC 2019 where he lost to Baron Corbin in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match. Since then, no one else has been able to defeat Reigns via pinfall.

There is one man who could end this run, and his name is John Cena. After his lengthy absence from WWE, Cena is finally back, and he has his sights on the Universal Champion. The 16-time world champion has a lot of momentum going into the bout, and he's credible enough to pose a serious threat to Roman's title reign.

What do you think about Reigns' tweet? Sound off in the comments below.

We want to e-meet you wrestling fans! Register here for a focus group and get rewarded for your time.

We want to e-meet you wrestling fans! Register here for a focus group and get rewarded for your time

Edited by Colin Tessier