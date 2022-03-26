“I can’t believe I am living this day” - Roman Reigns opens up about his desire to succeed

Universal Champion Roman Reigns has opened up about his desire to achieve more in the wrestling business.

The Tribal Chief is arguably the most dominant superstar on the current roster in WWE. The Head of the Table broke Brock Lesnar's record for the longest Universal Championship reign in the month of January. The former Shield member will now headline WrestleMania 38 against Lesnar in a title unification match.

Roman Reigns spoke on the latest episode of The Michael Kay Show where he explained that he can't believe he has had so much success in the promotion and that it's important to enjoy yourself to live life to the fullest.

''This is stupid, this is crazy stupid. I can't believe I am living this day, this is how my life is going. I told my daughter a couple of weeks ago, I don't care what you do but find something that you love as much as I love my life. I want you to find something in life and structure your life to where you enjoy it. Do something that makes you happy and put a smile on your face everyday.'' (2:05 onwards)

Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar is the only match locked in according to plan for WrestleMania 38

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns is the only match that has been locked in for WrestleMania 38 Night Two.

As far as WrestleMania Night One is concerned, the report suggests that WWE has been confused over the match cards. The main event for Night One saw a significant shift from Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair to Kevin Owens hosting the KO Show with Stone Cold Steve Austin.

"There were reports this week that the Austin/Owens segment would end the show. According to those in WWE, as of midweek, Flair vs. Rousey was scheduled to close the show but it was also noted that match order changes frequently and will continue to change until the day of the show. The only thing locked from the start has been Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar closing the Sunday show."

The match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar on April 3rd at WrestleMania 38 is being promoted as the "Greatest WrestleMania Match of All Time." It is still to be seen if the match lives up to the hype at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

