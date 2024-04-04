Roman Reigns says top WWE star was a "former chosen family member"

Roman Reigns has revealed that a WWE rival of his was a former chosen family member.

Reigns and Seth Rollins go way back to the time they were part of The Shield. The two stars took WWE by storm back in the day.

On the latest edition of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Roman Reigns opened up about The Visionary and had the following to say about his former Shield stablemate:

"So that's Seth Rollins, he was a 'former chosen family member,' but..." [7:46-7:52]

The two top stars have been involved in some of the biggest moments in the history of WWE. In mid-2014, The Visionary turned heel in a shocking moment and betrayed his stablemates. A year later, he cashed in his MITB briefcase in the main event of WrestleMania 31 and became the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Both men have come a long way since then. In a few days, the two superstars are set to compete in the biggest tag team match ever as Reigns will team up with The Rock and Rollins will team up with Cody Rhodes.

Only time will tell who comes out victorious at WrestleMania when these two former Shield members collide in the blockbuster tag team match.

Who wins at 'Mania Night 1? Roman Reigns & The Rock or Rhodes & Rollins? Share your predictions by clicking on the discuss button.

Please credit Tonight Show and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article!

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Who wins at 'Mania Night 1? Roman Reigns & The Rock Rhodes & Rollins 0 votes View Discussion