Roman Reigns says WWE Hall of Famer is the "OG Honorary Uce"

Roman Reigns is known to share his love with those who acknowledge him and recently named a WWE Hall of Famer/fan as the "OG Honorary Uce."

The Bloodline has struggled to stay the same ever since the Sami Zayn debacle at Royal Rumble, which caused a rift in the faction for some time. However, the group is now looking somewhat united following Jey Uso aligning with his brothers Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa once again to attack Zayn. However, there's still something missing since the former Honorary Uce left.

We're sure Roman Reigns hasn't forgotten any of it, but he also gave a reminder to fans that Sami Zayn wasn't the first Honorary Uce. The Tribal Chief took to social media to share a picture with Warrior Award recipient Jarrius Robertson and call him the "OG Honorary Uce."

WWE named Jarrius "JJ" Robertson as the Warrior Award recipient back in 2018 as the promotion honored him for his fight against biliary atresia. Jarrius would survive double liver transplant surgery and be named one of the strongest fighters among many tough men and women as he joined the Hall of Fame Class of 2018.

The Undertaker believes 37-year-old star should dethrone Roman Reigns

The Undertaker has shared his honest thoughts on who he thinks is the right person to defeat Roman Reigns and dethrone him as the top champion between Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn. The Head of the Table has had his hands full, to say the least, since the Royal Rumble 2023 premium live event, with both Sami Zayn and Cody gunning to take his titles away from him.

Zayn lost out on his opportunity to take his revenge against Roman Reigns as they faced each other in a match at Elimination Chamber 2023. The American Nightmare, however, still has his chance left to take out Roman Reigns once and for all as he takes him on in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

The Undertaker gave his take on the situation in an interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport and explained that Roman Reigns needs to be defeated by the right opponent, and he thinks it's Cody Rhodes.

"At this point, it’s gotta be the right person and one, it’s gotta be somebody that you trust and you know is not gonna flake off and do something because there’s a lot of time and money invested in this whole thing at this point. I think Cody [Rhodes] with the momentum that he had, I think that would be the logical guy, and Sami’s a dark horse... It’s gotta be somebody that they have a lot of faith in and knows is going to be here for the long haul," said The Undertaker. (H/T POST Wrestling)

However, it is yet to be seen if Cody will be able to dethrone The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania.

